RMC members oppose handing over of Pirwadhai Bus Stand to Punjab govt

Rawalpindi : The members of Rawalpindi Municipal Corporation (RMC), through a resolution opposed the decision of handing over Pirwadhai Bus Stand to the transport department and announced to thwart every move against it.

The resolution was passed by Azhar Iqbal Satti, chairman UC-27 seconded by Zeshan Ahmed Khan, chairman, UC-38, Mumtaz Khan, chairman UC-30, Aamir ud Din Mir, chairman UC-34, Raja Maqsood Hussain, chairman UC-8, Raja Shahid Latif, chairman UC-9 and Mohammad Yasin Khan, chairman UC-10 which with the unanimous approval of the members of the house by Rawalpindi Mayor Sardar Nasim who chaired the session. It was also attended by deputy mayor, and RMC Chief Officer Shaukat Raza besides officials of Wasa and other local government departments.

While moving the resolution Azhar Iqbal Satti alleged that the Punjab Transport Minister during a meeting directed the deputy commissioner, Rawalpindi to handover the charge of General Bus Stand of Pirwadhai to Transport Department after declaring it B-Class stand.

He said that the Pirwadhai Bus Stand measuring 210 canal, 12 marlas which was established by the RMC in 1976 through its public funds after purchasing land. Moreover in order to link this stand with town areas RMC had constructed roads and bridges besides bays/sheds for parking of buses. Under Punjab Local Government Act, 2013, section 10 (1) clause 87 G and 153, the charge of General Bus Stand lies with RMC. Similarly, during 2017-18 annual budget RMC had allocated Rs66.105 millions and Rs44 millions during the 2018-19 budget for carrying out renovation and uplift works at General Bus Stand, Pirwadhai. Under these circumstances, we the members would not allow anyone to declare this bus stand B-class besides handing its charge over to secretary transport, Punjab. We would foil attempts against it and even adopt severe strategy, Azhar Satti remarked.

The entire members in the house seconded the resolution moved over by Satti after which Mayor Sardar Nasir approved.

Similarly, through another resolution, the members also opposed the construction of boundary walls on all four sides of the bus stand at Pirwadhai. They said that the work on boundary wall construction be stopped as it would certainly affect the business of small traders at large. The mayor with the consent of all members approved this resolution as well.

The chairman of UC-9, Raja Shahid Latif through a resolution drew the attention of the house that Rs3 million was allocated to each member of their respective UCs after which tenders were also floated and uplift works were about to start. However, now the Chief Engineer, local government, Punjab recently has halted all process of initiating works on development schemes in our union councils. He demanded that the works on all the schemes needs to be started without any delay and no impediments be laid in our way by any authority in the Punjab government otherwise we would desist every move through legal and democratic way.

A lady member, Rubina Shafique of UC 23 while appreciating the grand operation being carried out against illegal constructions and encroachers, demanded removal of all type of encroachments even from outside the premises of Lal Haveli. She alleged that the entire area outside Lal Haveli comprising road has been illegally occupied and the people have made encroachments by establishing their business. Special attention of enforcement cell of RMC is needed to remove all sorts of encroachments from outside the Lal Haveli as well she stressed. Other lady members and the Chairmen of their respective UCs backed the resolution, approved by the Mayor.