close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
A
APP
December 19, 2018

Arrest warrant for ex-PFA director issued

National

A
APP
December 19, 2018

aLAHORE: A local court on Tuesday issued non-bailable arrest warrants for former Punjab Food Authority (PFA) director Ayesha Mumtaz and eight others over failure to appear before the court to testify in a case.

The court ordered DIG Operations Lahore to arrest the witnesses including Food Safety Officer Yasir Arafat,Assistant Food Safety Officer Husnain Rasool, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif, ASI Khadim Hussian, Head Constable Muhammad Shafique, Constable Safdar Ali and Rafaqat Ali, besides Ayesha Mumtaz, and produce them on January 24. The court summoned the witnesses many times but they failed to appear.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan