Three of a family killed in accident

CHINIOT/FAISALABAD: Three members of a family died in a road accident on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.

According to police, a truck hit a motorcyclist Sikandar of Khokhran area, who was going to drop his three children to school on Chiniot-Sargodha Road.

As a result, Sikandar and his 12-year-old son Fayyaz, who is a special child, died on the spot and his daughter Amina died on the way to hospital. Another daughter Fauzia was rushed to the THQ hospital, Lalian in a critical condition.