close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
December 19, 2018

Cold spell persists

Lahore

December 19, 2018

COLD wave persisted in the city here on Tuesday while Met office predicted similar weather conditions for the next 24 hours. Officials said continental airwas likely to prevail overmost parts of the country during next few days. They predicted mainly cold and dry weather in most parts of the country. Very cold weather is expected in northern parts of the country. Dense/shallowfoggy conditions are likely to continue in fewcentral and southern parts

of Punjab during morning/night hours.—Correspondent

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Lahore