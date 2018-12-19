PCB board fails to agree on domestic structure

ISLAMABAD: The Governing Board of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has failed to reach consensus on the proposed new domestic structure even after a lengthy eight-hour meeting in Lahore on Tuesday.

‘The News’ has learnt that even the Regions expressed their reservations over the new structure finalised by the PCB’s task force after getting feedback from the Cricket Committee and the stakeholders.

“The matter of proposed changes in the future domestic cricket has been deferred for the next meeting. Concerns had been shown by the regional representatives who have given their own input on the new system that is expected to be enforced after the approval of the patron-in-chief,” one of the participants said.

The meeting also discussed the rejection of the PCB’s plea to get compensation from the BCCI for their failure to honour the signed MoU to play home and away series against Pakistan.