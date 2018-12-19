2 terrorists held

LAHORE: Pindi CTD team on credible information during a raid arrested two terrorists belonging to banned TTP namely Mehboob Ahmad and Muhammad Hussain, who were present near Dhok Pathan, Kalyam Mughal Road, Rawalpindi district. Explosives, safety fuse wire and detonators were recovered from their possession. The terrorists were carrying these items for targeting officials of a sensitive agency. An FIR against the terrorists was registered in CTD Police Station in Rawalpindi.