SC disposes of petition in Model Town case after AG’s assurance

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by one Bisma Amjad, daughter of Tanzila Amjad who was killed on June 17, 2014, in Model Town, during an operation on Minhajul Quran, after the assurance of Advocate General that the Punjab government is constituting a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

On Tuesday, when the case started, Advocate General Punjab submitted that the Punjab government has decided to constitute a new JIT to re-investigate the case under 19 of the Anti Terrorism Act. After listening the AG Punjab court disposed of the case.