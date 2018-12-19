close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

SC disposes of petition in Model Town case after AG’s assurance

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

ISLAMABAD: Supreme Court (SC) of Pakistan on Tuesday disposed of the petition filed by one Bisma Amjad, daughter of Tanzila Amjad who was killed on June 17, 2014, in Model Town, during an operation on Minhajul Quran, after the assurance of Advocate General that the Punjab government is constituting a new Joint Investigation Team (JIT).

On Tuesday, when the case started, Advocate General Punjab submitted that the Punjab government has decided to constitute a new JIT to re-investigate the case under 19 of the Anti Terrorism Act. After listening the AG Punjab court disposed of the case.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan