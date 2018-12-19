Imran reposes confidence in Fawad

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan as reposed full confidence in Information Minister Chaudhary Fawad Hussain who called on him at the Prime Minster Office (PMO) on Tuesday. The minister briefed him about matters pertaining to the Information Ministry and the reforms being carried out in state-media organizations, Pakistan Broadcasting Corporation and Pakistan Television Corporation, to make them efficient and effective. The prime minister while reposing full confidence in the leadership of Information Ministry desired that Information Ministry should play a leading role in all matters related to media. Imran Khan said that the government will provide every possible support and resources in projecting Pakistan’s image abroad as well as highlighting the government’s agenda of reforms and change before the public. The prime minister said that the present government fully believes in freedom of expression and the critical role of an independent, vibrant and responsible media towards socio-economic development of the country. He reiterated that the government will facilitate media in every possible manner towards discharge of its professional obligations. Federal Secretary Information Shafqat Jalil was also present during the meeting.