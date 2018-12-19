‘Enemies within PTI enough for govt’s down fall’

ISLAMABAD: Former opposition leader and senior leader of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Syed Khursheed Shah Tuesday lambasted Prime Minister Imran Khan and said that there was no need to bring down the government of Imran Khan as he himself enough to do that.

“There is no need to bring down Imran Khan’s government as there were their enemies and their own policies, and style of governance was enough for their down fall,” he said while talking to newsmen at the Parliament House on Tuesday.

Khursheed Shah said even the majority he possesses in the Parliament was not gained by him. “We desire for continuation of the system but if the mid-term elections were held then they should not think to come into power again,” he said. He said if the mid-term elections were held then PPP could win those seats which they secured in the 2013 election. “They even could not get back those 11 seats in Karachi which they snatch from MQM and PPP,” he said.

He said that the PTI got 30 additional seats only due to Tehreek-e-Labaik.

Senior PPP leader said the members of the cabinet were busy in the meeting with those organisations which were suspicious. “The prices of goods were increasing day by day and rather than controlling it they were hiding their faults,” he said.

In a reply to a question, he said they are ready for talks which might lead country towards improvement including the NAB laws. ”They are using the slogan of corruption to simply show to people but they will not be able to survive this,” he said.

Khursheed Shah said the government already presented the budget twice since coming into the power and now was preparing for third budget.

He said the government was looting the people through oil prices and earning additional billions of rupees with selling oil at higher prices despite the reduction in the international prices.

Giving example, he said in 2011-12, the price of oil was $110/barrel and was available in the country at Rs94/liter but now, when the price of oil is $60/barrel it is being sold in the country at Rs114/liter.

He said the price of urea was Rs1,300 and is now Rs1,800 while a bag of DAP was Rs2,800 and is now Rs3,800. “Farmers are dying and they are not getting the right price for their crops,” he said.