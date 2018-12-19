close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Girl abducted in Pakpattan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

PAKPATTAN: A girl was abducted from Chak 22-KB on Tuesday. Five accused entered the house of farmer Ahmad Ali and allegedly abducted his daughter with gold ornaments. Police have registered a case. VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Tuesday. Dacoits snatched cash and other valuables from Dr Tanveer and fled. In another incident, two bandits looted Rs1.5 million from a car rider near Chak 34-EB.

FRAUDSTER BOOKED: Police on Tuesday booked a fraudster here. Accused Umar gave a fake cheque to Muhammad Iqbal of Chak Muhammadnagar, which was bounced by the concerned bank.

