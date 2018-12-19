Girl abducted in Pakpattan

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
PAKPATTAN: A girl was abducted from Chak 22-KB on Tuesday. Five accused entered the house of farmer Ahmad Ali and allegedly abducted his daughter with gold ornaments. Police have registered a case. VALUABLES LOOTED: Two dacoity incidents were reported here on Tuesday. Dacoits snatched cash and other valuables from Dr Tanveer and fled. In another incident, two bandits looted Rs1.5 million from a car rider near Chak 34-EB.
FRAUDSTER BOOKED: Police on Tuesday booked a fraudster here. Accused Umar gave a fake cheque to Muhammad Iqbal of Chak Muhammadnagar, which was bounced by the concerned bank.
