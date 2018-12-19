UAF to start BS Hons programmes at Toba sub-campus

TOBA TEK SINGH: The University of Agriculture Faisalabad will launch the BS Hons programmes in chemistry, botany and zoology to provide quality education to the students.

It was said by UAF Vice-Chancellor Dr Zafar Iqbal Randhawa while addressing the food and art exhibition organised at the varsity’s Toba sub-campus here on Tuesday. Former district nazim Ch Muhammad Ashfaq, PTI MPA Saeed Ahmad Saeedi, sub-campus Principal Dr Muhammad Qamar Bilal and others were also present. The VC said that quality education paves the way for uplift of any country. He added that the sub-campuses of the varsity were imparting quality education to the students of various areas. He said that the sub-campus would be converted into an independent university soon. He said that all possible measures were being taken on the part of the university to provide latest teaching, infrastructure and research facilities to the sub-campus. He announced that the state-of-the-art transport system would be provided to the sub-campus students for safe travelling. He said that the university would also recruit a medical doctor for the sub-campus besides ambulances. Dr Qamar Bilal said that the students had planted thousands of trees for clean environment. Ch Ashfaq lauded the measures of the UAF for provision of quality education to the students and producing skilled manpower. He said that a UAF community college and a laboratory school would also be opened for the benefit of the locals.

POETRY RECITAL ON 23RD: A poetry recital event is being organised on December 23 at Gojra. Known poet Prof Azlan Shah would preside over the event and poetess Rehana Qamar, from USA will be the guest of honour. Dr Mohsin Maghiana, Mazhar Bukhari, Arshad Babli, Akram Shad, Asad Khan, Tabassam Batalvi, Aslam Ghazali, Bashir Rubbani, Mahboob Sarmad and other poets of different areas will recite their poetry.

cheques: DC Ahmad Khawar Shahzad Tuesday distributed cheques among deserving students of the Christian community in an event organised by Society for Human Development (Toba Tek Singh chapter). District Council minority member Rasheed Jalal Masih and a former district council minority member Ayub Anjum were also present on the occasion. The Christmas cake was also cut on the occasion.