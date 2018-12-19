close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Defence minister, governor visit South Waziristan

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

WANA: Federal Minister for Defence Pervez Khattak and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Shah Farman on Tuesday visited South Waziristan tribal district and saw the ongoing border fencing work at Angoor Adda on the Pak-Afghan border.

The defence minister and governor were also briefed about the security situation, ongoing operations and progress on socioeconomic development projects in the tribal district which remained the origin of militancy in the country. Later they met local tribal elders and Maliks. Both lauded improved security situation and progress of development work. Earlier, upon arrival in South Waziristan, IGFC KP (South) Major General Abid Latif received the defence minister and the governor. Speaking at a Jirga in the Scouts Camp, the defence minister said the government was aware of the problems faced by the tribal people. He said these problems would be resolved soon.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan