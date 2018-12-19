close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Motorcyclist crushed to death

National

OKARA: An unknown motorcyclist was crushed to death and two others injured in a road accident here on Tuesday. The accident occurred on GT Road near Akhtarabad when a speeding bus (Z-2873) hit and ran over a motorcyclist, killing him on the spot and injuring two others. The injured were rushed to the hospital. PS Sadr Renala Khurd police registered a case.

