Motorcyclist crushed to death

OKARA: An unknown motorcyclist was crushed to death and two others injured in a road accident here on Tuesday. The accident occurred on GT Road near Akhtarabad when a speeding bus (Z-2873) hit and ran over a motorcyclist, killing him on the spot and injuring two others. The injured were rushed to the hospital. PS Sadr Renala Khurd police registered a case.