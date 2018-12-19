Motorcyclist crushed to death

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
OKARA: An unknown motorcyclist was crushed to death and two others injured in a road accident here on Tuesday. The accident occurred on GT Road near Akhtarabad when a speeding bus (Z-2873) hit and ran over a motorcyclist, killing him on the spot and injuring two others. The injured were rushed to the hospital. PS Sadr Renala Khurd police registered a case.
OKARA: An unknown motorcyclist was crushed to death and two others injured in a road accident here on Tuesday. The accident occurred on GT Road near Akhtarabad when a speeding bus (Z-2873) hit and ran over a motorcyclist, killing him on the spot and injuring two others. The injured were rushed to the hospital. PS Sadr Renala Khurd police registered a case.