Wed Dec 19, 2018
A
December 19, 2018

Man murdered over dispute

National

SARGODHA: A 35-year-old man was killed during a clash in Jhal Chakian police precincts. According to police sources, Ahmedyar of 54-NB village came from abroad and some people quarreled with him over some issue and shot him dead. Police have registered a case against accused Waqar, Wali Muhammad, Zaheer and others.

