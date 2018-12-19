Man murdered over dispute

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: A 35-year-old man was killed during a clash in Jhal Chakian police precincts. According to police sources, Ahmedyar of 54-NB village came from abroad and some people quarreled with him over some issue and shot him dead. Police have registered a case against accused Waqar, Wali Muhammad, Zaheer and others.
