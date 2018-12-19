PHA sets up Linear Park

MULTAN: Parks and Horticulture Authority (PHA) Multan has completed construction of a park in the city’s suburbs near Muzaffarabad railway station and it would soon be open for the public. Linear Park runs along the railway line and offers a beautiful scenic view, Director General PHA Ali Akbar Bhatti said during a visit to the park and green-belt near Aziz Hotel Chowk. Spread on over an acre area, the park is a blessing for the people living nearby and has all kinds of facilities including Gazebos, jogging track, benches, dust-bins, proper arrangements for light, water, wash-rooms and a number of beautiful plants and trees spread on the lush-green landscape. The recreational facility has been completed by PHA with cooperation from district government, DG PHA said and added that more parks would be built in the city to improve the landscape. Director horticulture Hafiz Naeem Abbas, deputy director engineering Adnan Butt, assistant director engineering Urooj Imran and others were present.