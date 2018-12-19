Four booked for shaving man’s head

KASUR: Police registered a case against four people for allegedly shaving the head, eyebrows and mustaches of a man. Mustafabad police lodged the case against M Waseem, Shabbir, Haider and Ghauri. Reportedly, the accused kidnapped Naveed from his shop on the pretext allegedly flirting with their girl. Later, they tortured him. Mustafabad SHO Saqlain Bukhari said that all the four accused had been arrested and sent on three days remand. “Investigation would be completed on merit and no one would be spared,” he added.