Duties on raw materials being reduced: PM’s adviser

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister’s Adviser on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood on Tuesday unveiled government’s plan to present a mini budget soon in which they intended to reduce duties on raw materials in order to give boost to country’s exports.

The adviser to PM on commerce confirmed that the government was coming up with a mini budget as he was not satisfied with the performance of exports but it was improving in the current fiscal year.

“We are working to grant visa facility with 54 countries on arrival and expected to approve this policy next month (January 2019). The resumption of British Airways service will help the country to improve its image in the globe. The discussions are underway with German airline to start its flight operation here from Pakistan”, the Adviser to PM on Commerce Abdul Razak Dawood and Special Assistant to PM Zulfi Bukhari said while addressing joint news conference here at Information Service Academy on Tuesday. Abdul Razak Dawood said the government was finalsing trade and industrial policy as there should be zero duty on raw materials to give boost to the country’s exports.

The British Airways would resume its flights from June 15, 2019 after pause of ten years and the PTI led government was making all out efforts to achieve success in last three months. Three flights, they said, would come from London to Pakistan on weekly basis. The online booking of tickets has already started. They said that the law and order situation improved immensely in Pakistan so other airlines would also start their operation here in the country. This is the appropriate time for promoting trade and tourism, they added.

Zulfi Bukhari said that British Airways used to suspend its operations in those countries where the law and order situation had deteriorated but now they resumed their operation and credit for this success went to PM Imran Khan. There are hopes that now UK’s cricket team will also visit Pakistan for playing cricket. Zulfi Bukhari said that the government did not take any decision to privatise Civil Aviation Authority (CAA).