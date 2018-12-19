Mughalpura Whites advance

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Club beat Gulberg Eaglets Club by 80 runs in a match of 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship at Allama Iqbal Institute Ground.
Scores: Mughalpura Whites Club 164 (M Abubakar 43*, Hamza Amin 32*, Kamran Yousaf 26, Brian Bhatti 3/31). Gulberg Eaglets Club 84 all out (Raza Usman 30, Awais Zahid 15, Riazuddin 4/27, Sufain Ashiq 3/22, Qausain Abbas 2/10).
