close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Mughalpura Whites advance

Sports

OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

LAHORE: Mughalpura Whites Club beat Gulberg Eaglets Club by 80 runs in a match of 2nd Fazal Mehmood National Club Cricket Championship at Allama Iqbal Institute Ground.

Scores: Mughalpura Whites Club 164 (M Abubakar 43*, Hamza Amin 32*, Kamran Yousaf 26, Brian Bhatti 3/31). Gulberg Eaglets Club 84 all out (Raza Usman 30, Awais Zahid 15, Riazuddin 4/27, Sufain Ashiq 3/22, Qausain Abbas 2/10).

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Sports