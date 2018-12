Amar Cables triumphant in veterans cricket

LAHORE: Amar Cables beat Golden Eagles by 6 wickets in a match of 6th Aftab Qarshi Veterans Cricket Championship at Cricket Centre Ground.

Scores: Golden Eagles 244/7 in 30 overs (Farhan Khan 63*, Saleem Elahi 62, M Hafeez 55, Salman Khan 15, Rehan Rauf 3/55, Naveed Sufi 2/40). Amar Cables 245/4 in 28.2 overs (Tahir Mughal 104*, Rehan Riaz 23, Dastageer Butt 20, Shahid Mansoor 35*, M Hafeez 2/45). Tahir Mughal received man of the match award from M Salman Khan and Amer Ilyas Butt.