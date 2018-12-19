Manchester United sack Mourinho

MANCHESTER, United Kingdom: Manchester United sacked manager Jose Mourinho on Tuesday after the club’s worst start to a season in nearly three decades. Mourinho, 55, became increasingly spiky in his last few months at Old Trafford, lashing out at the board’s transfer policy and turning his fire on his squad, especially record signing Paul Pogba. His constant complaints about the players’ lack of desire had an impact on the pitch, culminating in the 3-1 defeat by Premier League leaders Liverpool on Sunday which left United 19 points behind their opponents. Mourinho’s sacking comes just two-and-a-half years into his tenure and three years and a day since Chelsea sacked him just months after he had guided them to the title. Reports said United will name a caretaker manager in the next 48 hours. The club’s worst start in the league since 1990 means even Mourinho’s ambition of finishing in the top four and a Champions League qualification spot is in danger. Despite United reaching the Champions League knockout stages, where they face an intimidating last-16 tie with Paris Saint-Germain, a combination of poor results, dressing-room discord and criticism of the board proved potent factors in the decision to dismiss the Portuguese manager.