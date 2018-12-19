Home side’s first win after ball-tampering scandal: Australia level India Test series

PERTH: Australia beat India by 146 runs in Perth Tuesday to level the series with their first Test win since the ball-tampering ‘sandpapergate’ scandal that rocked international cricket.

Set 287 to win, India resumed at 115 for five on the final day and never threatened to pull off a miraculous victory, losing their last five wickets for just 21 runs. They were dismissed for 140, with spinner Nathan Lyon claiming 3-39 to finish with eight wickets for the match and guide the home team to a drought-breaking success, their first in seven Tests spanning almost 10 months. It was Australian captain Tim Paine’s first Test win in five matches since taking over from the suspended Steve Smith in South Africa, and also the first victory for new coach Justin Langer, coming in his hometown. Australia’s previous Test win was against South Africa at St George’s Park in March. It was during the following Test at Newlands that Cameron Bancroft was caught using sandpaper to alter the ball and Australian cricket was plunged into turmoil.

Australia 1st innings: 326

India 1st innings: 283

Australia 2nd innings: 243

India 2nd innings (overnight 112/5):

KL Rahul b Starc 0

M. Vijay b Lyon 20

C. Pujara c Paine b Hazlewood 4

V. Kohli c Khawaja b Lyon 17

A. Rahane c Head b Hazlewood 30

H. Vihari c Harris b Starc 28

R. Pant c Handscomb b Lyon 30

U. Yadav c and b Starc 2

I. Sharma c Paine b Cummins 0

M. Shami not out 0

J. Bumrah c and b Cummins 0

Extras: (b6, w3) 9

Total: (all out, 56 overs) 140

Bowling: Starc 17-3-46-3 (1w), Hazlewood 11-3-24-2, Cummins 9-0-25-2 (2w), Lyon 19-3-39-3

Australia won by 146 runs

Series level 1-1

Toss: Australia

Umpires: Kumar Dharmasena (SRI), Chris Gaffaney (NZL)

TV umpire: Nigel Llong (ENG)

Match referee: Ranjan Madugalle (SRI).