‘Sex-for-marks’ lecturer jailed in Nigeria

LAGOS: A Nigerian court sentenced a university lecturer to jail after he demanded sex from a female student to boost her marks in a landmark ruling designed to address "rampant" sexual harassment on campuses. Judge Maurine Onyetenu at the Federal High Court in Osogbo found Richard Akindele, a professor at Obafemi Awolowo University in Ile-Ife, southwest Nigeria, guilty of corruption and sexual harassment on Monday. His lawyers had asked for a plea bargain after his arraignment on November 19 but the request was rejected by the judge. "This kind of issue is too rampant in our tertiary institutions.