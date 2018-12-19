NBP grabs FPCCI’s Prime Minister Award

Islamabad: The Federation of Pakistan Chamber & Industry (FPCCI) conferred Prime Minister of Pakistan Award to National Bank of Pakistan (NBP) for outstanding Services in banking and Financial Sector on the occasion of 42nd FPCCI Export Awards 2017-2018 at Islamabad.

Mr. Tariq Jamali, the President and Chief Executive Officer of NBP was presented with an Award by the Prime Minister Imran Khan, for the recognition of services of organizations in different sectors contributing towards the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The award distribution ceremony held at Jinnah Convention Centre, Islamabad.

The award was conferred to appreciate NBP’s role and service to the nation and playing an important role in promoting the cause of financial inclusion, besides providing financing to business community, industrial sector and for different commercial activities.

Mr. Tariq Jamali President NBP in a personal message to the media expressed his gratitude and is adamant to resolve structural reforms in the bank to further improve quality of services and introduce technology based products and services. He said that this award has motivated NBP employees to perform better and to continue to enhance trust and confidence of our valued customers. Our aim is to provide basic banking facilities to every citizen across Pakistan with maximum comfort and facilitation to our customers.***