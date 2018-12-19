JS Bank Tackles Climate Change at Cop24

JS Bank in its continued efforts to promote youth development and tackle climate change, sponsored two delegates to the Conference of the Parties (COP24) a meeting of the governing body on the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

The two individuals, Safee ul Haque from the Institute of Business Administration (IBA) and Sonia Madad from Federal Medical and Dental College Islamabad travelled to Kotawice, Poland for this meeting. Under this platform, countries from around the world meet to advance the aims of the Paris Agreement on climate change and achieve progress on its implementation guidelines. The United Nations Climate Change Conferences are yearly conferences held in the framework of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC).

Speaking on the occasion Sonia Madad said “Being a part of COP24, I have realized that each one of us has a part to play in dealing with one of the biggest challenges that humanity faces today. I would like to thank and appreciate JS Bank and the Mahvash and Jahangir Siddiqui Foundation (MJSF) for their continued efforts in encouraging climate activism among youth in Pakistan.”

JS Bank has always strived to benefit the country and its citizens through various green initiatives leading to an environmentally sustainable planet from converting more than 100 of its branches to solar energy to supporting tree plantations. These and many more environmental and social activities are undertaken by the Bank under its sustainable finance platform.***