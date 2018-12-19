tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said improving the lot of the impecunious strata is priority of PTI government adding that provision of employment opportunities is responsibility of the government which has also been included in the party manifesto. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of distributing interest-free loans to the deserving people under a self-employment scheme of Akhuwat Foundation.
LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Muhammad Ajmal Cheema has said improving the lot of the impecunious strata is priority of PTI government adding that provision of employment opportunities is responsibility of the government which has also been included in the party manifesto. He expressed these views while addressing a ceremony of distributing interest-free loans to the deserving people under a self-employment scheme of Akhuwat Foundation.