Crackdown on drug peddlers in capital

Islamabad: On the special directions of Inspector General of Police (IGP) Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, a grand targeted operation was launched yesterday in different areas of the city, a police spokesman said.

He said that during this operation Doray, Athal and Koral villages were targeted. This targeted operation was supervised by Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud Din Syed. During the operation, police teams headed by SP (Industrial Area) Hassam Bin Iqbal including more than 200 officers/officials with special commandos and CIA Police team headed by DSP (CIA Hakim Khan also participated. 28 suspects including drug peddlers were shifted to PS Tarnol, while three 12 bore rifles, two pistols, 08 kilogram Hashish and three bottles of liquor was also recovered.

Meanwhile, SP (City) Sayed Aziz supervised the city zone operation in village Athal. Three drug pushers identified as Iftikhar Hussain s/o Zulfiqar r/o Mera Begwal, Khalid Mehmood s/o Sadiq r/o Athal and Naseer s/o Sadiq Athal were arrested and 2600 gram of Hashish and pistol with ammunition was also recovered from them.

SP (Rural zone) Umar Khan supervised the rural zone operation, which was conducted in Haran Mera, Village Koral, Sharif Abad, Kirpa and Ghauri Town. More than 80 houses and 200 suspects were searched on spot; eight motorbikes without documents were shifted to PS Koral.

It is worth mentioning, in this operation conducted in rural area total 35 suspects including 15 drug peddlers and 5 proclaimed offenders namely Pervez Akhtar s/o Mehrban r/o Dhurwala Sihala Islamabad, Arif s/o Aslam Khan, Muhammad Hussain s/o Khan Muhammad, Faisal Shehzad son of Muhammad Hussain and Tahir Ashfaq son of Ashfaq Ahmad were also arrested. Four PO’s were wanted in a murder case while one was required in an attempted murder.

During operation in rural zone, hit man/notorious Land Grabber namely Sajid Mehmood was also arrested alongwith 3 clashnikoves, pistols with heavy ammunition. Separate cases are being registered against the accused and further investigations are underway.

IGP Islamabad has said that the primary function of the the operation was to eliminate menace of drug from the capital. He further maintained that our sole responsibility is to protect the lives and properties of the citizens. IGP also appreciated the officers/officials who participated in this operation and made it a success.