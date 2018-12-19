Senate bill seeks rigorous imprisonment for underage marriages

ISLAMABAD: The Child Marriage Restraint (Amendment) Bill 2018 was presented in the Senate on Tuesday. The bill was moved by opposition leader and Senator Sherry Rehman. The bill mentioned that a minor would be a person under the age of 18.

A person marrying a minor is liable to pay Rs0.2 million and serve three years' rigorous imprisonment. The bill further stated that a court, upon receiving a complaint, can issue a stay order to stall the marriage. Those violating the law can serve up to one year in prison and par Rs100,000 in fine. Senator Rehman said that to discourage underage marriages, legislation should be carried out.

Minister for State Ali Mohammad said that the bill recommended rigorous imprisonment, which the committee will ponder over. He said that CII should also provide its opinion in the matter. Last year, the Senate Standing Committee on Interior approved a bill recommending the minimum age of marriage to be changed to 18 years from 16.

Rehman Malik had said even the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has suggested to its member countries to set the minimum age for marriage at 18. However, the amended bill faced resistance from senators before it was passed with a majority of three voting.