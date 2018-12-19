close
Wed Dec 19, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 19, 2018

Man ‘burns’ wife alive

National

LAHORE: A man allegedly burnt alive his 22-year-old wife over a domestic dispute in the Manawan police area on Tuesday. Police have arrested the accused and registered a case against him. Victim Nadia, the only daughter of Latif of Pakpattan, was married to Afzal of Manawan four years back. They had a four-month-old baby. On the day of the incident, the couple exchanged harsh words with each other over some domestic issue. Later, Afzal allegedly doused her with petrol and set her ablaze with the alleged abetment of his family members. She succumbed to her burns in Jinnah Hospital. The victim’s father said the accused used to beat up and threaten her over petty issues. Meanwhile, the victim’s mother has demanded the custody of her daughter’s child.

