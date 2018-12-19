Mansha Bomb, son’s remand extended

LAHORE: An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday extended the physical remand of Mansha Ali Khokhar alias Mansha Bomb and his son by December 22. Mansha Bomb and his son are accused of attacking LDA officials and forcefully usurping public and private land. Mansha was arrested on October 15 from the Supreme Court premises. He had surrendered himself to the apex court and demanded to meet the chief justice.