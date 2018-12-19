Rickshaw union protests against hike in LPG prices in Lahore

LAHORE: Awami Rickshaw Union staging a sit-in outside the NAB office here on Tuesday protested against the rise in LPG prices and demanded the authorities concerned unearth the mafia involved and take action against them.

As the sit-in continued for quite some time, a traffic mess was observed on different roads connecting the protest venue. The demonstrators demanded National Accountability Bureau (NAB) take notice of exorbitant LPG prices.

Later, the demonstrators dispersed peacefully vowing that they would continue their protest movement till LPG was available on the official rate in the market. PRO to DC Lahore Imran Maqbool said the district administration was taking action against profiteers.