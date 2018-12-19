Rule of law to be hallmark of country, says Shehryar

Islamabad: The launching ceremony was presided over by Federal Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi and participated by the Inspector General of Police Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, NCHR Chairman Justice (r) Ali Nawaz Chohan, Senator Nuzhat Sadiq and high ups of Islamabad Police.

Today national Commission for Human Rights (NCHR) held a launching ceremony of child rights training programme for Islamabad Police. This programme was held in collaboration with ICT Police. Primarily the main focus was to enhance capacity building of Islamabad Police while dealing child rights at police stations in the capital. Simultaneously its main focus was to create awareness and sensitise the police department for respect/protection of children rights.

Federal Minister of State for Interior Shehryar Khan Afridi highly appreciated the recent efforts of IGP Islamabad in particular while the whole police in general. He was of the view that the Prime Minister has concurred to the demand of IGP Islamabad in making this Police as a role model for the whole country. He further maintained that the Govt of Pakistan is fully backing the drive of the IGP Islamabad against drug mafia, land mafia, criminals and liquor mafia as a whole.

He said that the writ of the state will be established with iron hand by eliminating all these criminals once and for all. Rule of law and supremacy of law shall prevail throughout the country on equal basis. He further maintained that vulnerable groups like children shall be equally respected and bonded labour will not be tolerated in our society.

He particularly focused on empowering the youth in order to bring them on the fore front to counter these social evils. He further elaborated that the ongoing campaign against drug barons, land grabbing mafia and hardcore criminals shall continue till meeting its logical end. He appreciated Federal Minister for HR Shereen Mazari in particular while the NCHR in general.

He had emphasised that there will be zero tolerance to the black-sheep involved in mal-practices in all segments of societies.

IGP Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan had assured the MOS for Interior that ICT Police shall go all out in materialising the dream/vision of the current Govt. The IGP Islamabad also touched upon the role of police in respecting human rights. He called upon Islamabad Police to deal all human beings with sheer respect, dignity and honour. He said “Put yourself in the other shoes.” Once this vision is implemented then trust of the people will be restored and people in return would love Islamabad Police. Indeed police is paid on people’s taxes hence duty bound to maintain and perform this sacred profession.

NCHR chairman Ali Nawaz Chohan at the end expressed highest gratitude and reposed confidence on the leadership of IGP Islamabad. He said that ICT Police under the current IGP shall flourish in a manner, where on human rights shall be respected and criminals shall be on the run. He was of the view that the exemplary measures under taken by ICT Police shall become a regular feature.