75pc female, 45pc male students in Islamabad taking drugs: minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister of State for Interior Shahryar Afridi on Tuesday said a survey has shown a large of students in the capital take crystal meth, Geo News reported. Crystal methamphetamine, also called ice, is a drug which consists of colourless crystals of varying sizes and shapes that are used by smoking, insufflations and injecting into one’s body.

Speaking at a drug awareness event, Shahryar Afridi said 75 percent of female students and 45 percent male students, including from well-known educational institutions, have been found to be taking the drug.