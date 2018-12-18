close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Work on sub-jail begins in Bisham

National

BISHAM: District and Sessions Judge, Shangla, Muhammad Naseem Khan opened the construction work on a sub-jail here.

The sub-jail, which would be completed in 2020, is being constructed on the directives of Peshawar High Court chief justice. The jail would house inmates from Shangla, currently imprisoned in Buner, Timergara and other sub-jails.

Speaking on the occasion, Muhammad Naseem said that the facility was being constructed at the directive of the chief justice of the Peshawar High Court and would be completed within the stipulated time.

