Visionary talk on books held

LAHORE: Punjab University Library Club has organised introductory talk on two books to a gathering of scholars and students. On the first book “Splinterlands”, an interesting English novel written by John Feffer, Mr. Shahzeb Khan, Assistant Professor, Department of English Language and Literature, University of the Punjab, provided his scholarly insights.

The second book was a legendary classic of Persian language, Mathnawi of Maulana Jalaluddin Rumi. The visionary talk on that was presented by Dr Shoaib Ahmad, Assistant Professor, Department of Persian. Chief Librarian Dr Muhammad Haroon Usmani stated on the occasion that the enthusiasm among the audience indicates their zeal for acquiring wisdom.