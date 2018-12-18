Balloons with Pakistan Zindabad slogan found in India

ISLAMABAD: Green-coloured balloons with ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogan written on them were found at the site of the International Gita Festival, 2018, being held in Kurukshetra city of Haryana, India. According to Kashmir Media Service (KMS), the festival is being organised in Kurukshetra from December 7 to 23, in which Mauritius is the partner country and Gujrat the partner Indian state. Children were found playing with these balloons, police said Sunday. An FIR has been registered in this regard following a complaint by Malkhan, a home guard, who found these balloons in the hands of children at the festival, Chhauto Ram, SHO, Adarsh police station said.