IHC slams CAA for failing to submit report on Havelian plane crash

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Monday slammed the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) for not finalising and failing to submit an investigation report on a plane crash in Havelian in two years. The CAA requested more time to submit report.

Justice Aamir Farooq of the Islamabad High Court resumed the hearing of the PIA plane crash Flight PK-661. The petition was filed by the mother of the co-pilot Mansoor Janjua urging for a judicial investigation into the accident.

According to the petitioner’s lawyer, two years are passed but no commission was formed to investigate the causes of the crash.

The Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) flight PK-661 crashed near Havelian in 2016 killing 48 individuals, including celebrity Junaid Jamshed and Chitral Deputy Commissioner Osama Warraich.

During hearing, Justice Aamir Farooq asked the CAA to reveal investigation report of plane crash if conducted.

To this, CAA’s legal representative informed the court that while a probe over the matter was indeed conducted, its report has not yet been published. He explained that the relevant authority has to approve the report before publishing it.

To this, justice Aamir Farooq remarked that “Should I wait until my retirement then you will present the report?” Two years have elapsed since the incident, but its causes have still not been revealed, he added.

The IHC judge remarked that the government should have directed relevant authorities to conduct an investigation into the issue.

CAA’s legal counsel then requested the court to give the authority more time to submit its report. IHC judge adjourned the hearing till February 7.