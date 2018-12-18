PML-N to field strong candidate to retain PK-30

MANSEHRA: The Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has decided to field a strong candidate against Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf to retain PK-30 seat that fell vacant after the disqualification of its MPA earlier this year.

A meeting in this connection was held in Balakot with former federal minister Sardar Mohammad Yousaf in the chair.

Mian Ziaur Rehman, who was disqualified as MPA in a fake degree case by the Supreme Court, and other party workers attended the meeting.

According to insiders, names of possible aspirants were discussed in details but these were being kept secret.

Sardar Yousaf was empowered by participants to choose a strong aspirant for by-election scheduled to be held Feb 20 next year. “Sardar Yousaf has been authorized to decide an aspirant for this constituency,” said Qazi Sadiq, a key leader of PML-N who attended the meeting.

Chief Minister Mahmood Khan has given a green signal to a former divisional president of PPP and provincial minister Ahmad Hussain Shah to receive the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf ticket for the by-election. He had lost to Mian Ziaur Rehman by a margin of 270 votes in the last general election.