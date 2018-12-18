close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Compensation for destroyed houses soon: SW official

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

WANA: Deputy Commissioner of South Waziristan Mohammad Yahya Akhunzada has said that owners of the destroyed houses would receive compensation cheques within 20 days

Addressing a jirga of Mehsud and Burki elders, he said the destroyed houses were assessed in the phase-III and IV of the survey.He said that the tribal people had rendered matchless sacrifices for the restoration of peace in the country and every effort would be made to provide them relief.

