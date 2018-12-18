close
Tue Dec 18, 2018
OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

Foundation launches 2nd edition of cricket tourney

National

OC
Our Correspondent
December 18, 2018

BARA: The Afridian Welfare Foundation, a social organisation, has launched the second edition of Afridian Super League cricket tournament unveiled gold-plated trophy and kits in Bara tehsil of Khyber district.

Speaking at a press conference in Bara Press Club, Chairman of the Afridian Welfare Foundation Babu Jan Afridi said that the tribal people remained deprived of sports and education facilities due militancy.

He said all sports grounds, health and education sectors were destroyed by militants.“A total 11 teams will attend the Afridian Super League which consists of all Afridi tribes and Shinwari tribe,” he said.He said the winning team would be awarded Rs250,000 cash award while run-up team to get Rs50,000 award and a motorbike for the man of series.

