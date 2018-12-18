Haj tour operators complain of wrongdoings

PESHAWAR: The Haj Group Organisation Pakistan on Monday alleged that a few officials in the Ministry of Haj and Religious Affairs were getting millions of rupees from a particular group to deprive them of haj quota.

Speaking at a news conference at the Peshawar Press Club, Haj Group Organisation Chairman Maulana Sahibzada Ashraf Ali and Patron-In-Chief Shahjehan Khalil said that a three-member bench of the Supreme Court of Pakistan had given verdict in their favour but the authorities did not honour the decision.

They asked the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) to take notice as to why their group was deprived of its rights. They observed that this particular group had been trying to keep them away on various pretexts during the last six years.

This particular group, they said, had become a mafia, asking CJP to hold investigations and provide justice to them. They warned of staging a protest outside Bani Gala residence of the prime minister and at the D-Chowk in Islamabad till the acceptance of their demands.

Later, they staged a protest against the corrupt mafia in the Ministry of Haj outside the Press Club and chanted slogans in favour of their demands.