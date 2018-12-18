Govt officials asked to resolve public complaints through Citizen Portal

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Secretary Naveed Kamran Baloch has directed all the administrative secretaries, divisional commissioners and deputy commissioners of the province to take immediate action to resolve the public complaints sent to the Pakistan Citizen portal from people of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

These directives were conveyed to all quarters concerned by the coordinator PMRU Shahid Mehmood.

The directive said that the complaints, grievances or any injustice reported by the public to Pakistan Citizen’s portal need urgent attention of the administrative officers to solve the problems of common man as early as possible. It further said that any officer found not responding to any public complaint would be dealt with as per the law.

Around 2,42,414 individuals have registered themselves with Pakistan Citizen’s Portal and 22,433 complaints were received by the portal wherein 16,241 belongs to different divisions.