Insulting remarks against CJ: ATC indicts Faisal Raza Abidi

ByOur correspondent

ISLAMABAD: An anti-terrorism court (ATC) on Monday indicted PPP’s former senator Faisal Raza Abidi in a contempt of court case.

He was produced before the court in connection with an interview in which he used a “highly insulting and inappropriate language” against the Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Mian Saqib Nisar.

He was arrested on October 10 after appearing before the Supreme Court’s two-judge bench in the case.

The former senator denied the charges after which the court ordered prosecutors to present witnesses in the next hearing.

The court also ordered Abidi’s medical examination after his counsel requested that he be shifted to hospital due to health concerns.

Meanwhile, Abidi on Monday submitted an unconditional apology to the Supreme Court for his insulting remarks against the superior judiciary. The apex court had taken a suo motu notice of his insulting remarks. In his apology, Abidi promised that he will not repeat the grievous mistake.

Abdi filed an application with the Supreme Court under Article 5 of the Constitution read with Order XXXIII Rule 1 and 6 of the Supreme Court Rules 1980.

The applicant had no logic, reason or argument to defend his uncalled-for conduct and remarks against the chief justice of Pakistan. “I Faisal Raza Abdi hereby tender an unconditional apology and beg forgiveness from the apex court and promise that in future I will not repeat the grievous mistake,” Abdi submitted.

The ex-senator further submitted that he fully understood that no state could be called a civilised state unless its citizens respected their constitutional institutions, particularly the judiciary and judges.

“I full understand that loyalty to state and obedience to the Constitution is the inviolable obligation of every citizen under Article 5 of the Constitution; therefore, I once again submit my unconditional apology and leave the fate of titled contempt proceedings at the mercy of Chief Justice of Pakistan,” Abdi submitted.