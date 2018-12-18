Nuggets topple NBA-best Raptors

LOS ANGELES: Jamal Murray scored 15 points of his 19 points in the final quarter of the National Basketball Association game as the shorthanded Denver Nuggets rallied to beat the Toronto Raptors 95-86 Sunday in a battle between the league’s East and West conference leaders.

Nikola Jokic tallied 26 points for the Nuggets, who posted their 10th win in 12 games and maintain a slim lead over Golden State in the Western Conference.

“I guess maybe it says we’re the best team for the time being,” Nuggets coach Michael Malone said. “There are a lot of games left. I think one thing we’ve done a really good job of is tempering our own excitement.”

Denver improved to 20-9 on the season by going on a 23-2 run after falling behind 70-57 in the third quarter.

This marks the latest the Nuggets have been in first place in the West since December 1984.

Kawhi Leonard had 29 points and 14 rebounds for the Eastern Conference-leading Raptors.

Toronto won two of four games on their recent road trip and still have the NBA best record of 23-9.

The Nuggets didn’t have Will Barton (right hip surgery), Gary Harris (hip) and Paul Millsap (big toe) in the lineup.

The Raptors were also missing several players including Kyle Lowry (thigh injury) and Jonas Valanciunas (thumb).

Elsewhere, Ben Simmons delivered his third triple-double of the season and Jimmy Butler returned from an injury to score 19 points as the Philadelphia 76ers rolled over the Cleveland Cavaliers 128-105.