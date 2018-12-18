Non-sports activities at Pakistan Sports Complex

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Sports Complex was virtually rendered hostage to non-sports activities for two days (Saturday and Sunday) with over a crowd of 5000 entering the multi-million facilities, including the costly athletics tracks and adjacent areas, causing irreparable loss to the site.

‘The News’ has learnt that acting Director General Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) Khaqan Babar allowed misuse of the facilities for the Federal Employees Association’s (FEA) elections.

The area thus remained hub of non-sports activities for the last two days with thousands turning up at the site for a fun at the cost of only such facility available in the country. The site was virtually giving the picture of some kind of picnic or festivity. People were seen using the artificial track as they are on the concrete road or pavement.

“I use this facility for jogging and walking with a proper kit every day. To utter surprise I have seen people running and kicking the track as if it is just a road or pavement,” Mohammad Hanif said.

Besides the athletics track, other facilities including the second football ground was seen buzzing with unprecedented non-sporting activities. Every kind of vehicle was seen running on the ground leaving the damaging effects on the ground.

“I exercise and train here regularly for the last 20 years. I have never seen these facilities being used for such purposes. As a user of this facility with valid membership card, I would request for a complete inquiry into the matter. Whosoever has given the permission should be investigated. It is nothing less than a blunt negligence,” one of the national athletes said.

The athlete who requested anonymity said the one who had given the permission either did not know the value of sports or was least bothered about what were the implications.

When one of the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) officials was asked as why such permission was granted, he said he was helpless as the permission came from the top. “I have no authority to deny it. Whatever has happened, the permission has come from the top.”

After several efforts, this correspondent finally succeeded in bringing the matter to Khaqan Babar who refused to give his version. “I know nothing and would check.”

But when questioned that he was very much present on Sunday at the office and everything was happening in front of him, he refused to give his version. “I would not give any version what has happened.”

One wonders why efforts were being made to destroy facilities at the complex. These facilities possibly are the only one in the country where international events like the South Asian Games can be staged. The Ministry of Inter-Provincial Coordination (IPC) must come forward and hold complete inquiry into the matter.