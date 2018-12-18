Construction of dams in Punjab, Balochistan: Minister, Wapda chairman’s absence irks MPs panel

ISLAMABAD: A parliamentary panel that held its meeting on Monday to discuss construction of dams in Punjab and Balochistan, but Minister for Water Resources Faisal Vawda, Wapda chairman and senior official of the ministry did not arrived to attend it.

On the absence of these officials from the meeting, the committee expressed serious displeasure and noted that the issue of water which is top priority is being neglected by the government by showing this non-serious attitude towards the Committee sitting to discuss the matter. Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Water Resources that met here with Fata Senator Shamim Afridi in the chair said that for the water they are crying on TVs but cannot come for five minutes to attend the meeting of the standing committee on water resources. The committee was supposed to discuss the Chiniot dam in Punjab and finalisation of recommendation regarding construction of dams in Balochistan.

The meeting was adjourned without any proceedings due to the high officials of the ministry and Wapda. Afridi further said that the minister can talk on televisions but is avoiding speaking where they are required to talk. The minister of Water Resource can come up with a gun on the street of Karachi but cannot attend the meeting of the forum discussing an important matter, said PPP Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri. Senator Yusaf Badini said that when the minister is not coming to attend the meeting then why the secretary and other officials will bother to come? If the minister will not come for the next meeting strict action will be taken against him, he warned.

Senator Qurat ul Ain Marri said that they are here to make laws and not for eating sandwiches. If the minister does not want to come he should tell in written, she added. The behaviour of the minister and official is showing that they are not serious about the water issue. On the issue of absence of the federal minister for Water Resources, members of the committee proposed to write letter to the prime minister and chairman Senate.

The Committee members expressed dissatisfaction over this behaviour and noted that the issue of water which is on high priority these days on all forums is being neglected by the government by showing this non-serious attitude towards Parliamentary Committee sitting to discuss the matter. The Committee fixed the next meeting for 20th December and decided to take the matter up with chairman Senate if same problem is encountered then. The meeting was attended by members, senators Gianchand, Mir Muhammad Yousaf Badini, Qurat ul Ain Marri, Sana Jamali, and joint secretary Water Resources.