Five Police Lines quarters gutted

MANSEHRA: Five residential quarters where families of police officers lived were gutted by a heavy fire that engulfed the residential colony at the Police Lines here on Monday. “The policemen rescued the families living in the quarters while the household goods were reduced to ashes,” Mohammad Suhail, Public Relations Officer of the Police Department, told reporters. The fire, according to initial reports, broke out due to a short-circuiting at one of the quarters. It engulfed the colony within no time. The five fire-tenders of Tehsil Municipal Administration took part in operation to extinguish the fire. It was brought under control before it could engulf the offices and the Police Training School. “Nobody was hurt in the incident, though goods worth millions of rupees were burnt to ashes,” he said.

The official said the facility was also used as a police training school where recruits from different district of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa were trained. The senior police officers ordered an inquiry to ascertain the cause behind the fire.