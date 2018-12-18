JUI-F activists demand release of Mufti Kifayatullah

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MINGORA: The activists of the Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) Swat chapter on Monday staged a protest and demanded the immediate release of the party’s provincial Senior Vice-President Mufti Kifayatullah. The protesters were holding placards and chanted slogans against the government. Speaking on the occasion, JUI-F leader Ishaq Zahid condemned the arrest of JUI-F leader and demanded his immediate release. He said that Mufti Kifayatullah was arrested for attending a protest against the acquittal of Christian woman Aasia Bibi in a blasphemy case. The JUI-F leader alleged that the government wanted to make Pakistan a secular state.
