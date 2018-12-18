Experts recommend remedial measures for revival of Pakistan Steel Mills

KARACHI: The Dawood University of Engineering and Technology (DUET) on Monday organised a one-day seminar titled ‘The Revival of Pakistan Steel Mills: Technical Due Diligence’. The varsity’s alumni and professional engineers, who played a pioneering role in the establishment of Pakistan Steel Mills (PSM), were present on the occasion. The experts shed light on the revival of Pakistan and suggested a strategy based on activities that can generate money with less investment. Several production units of the PSM could be made operational for manufacturing process for state enterprises, including defense and railways. This alone could bring billions of rupees in profit to be re-injected into the capital repairs. Vice Chancellor DUET Dr Faizullah Abbasi said the PSM was the asset of Pakistan and all stakeholders should come forward to save this giant. Chief Executive Hub Power Company Limited Khalid Mansoor said the PSM could be revived as all resources were there. “The revival of the mill is quite necessary for the economy of Pakistan and the DUET can lead such great plan,” he added.