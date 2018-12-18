Two killed in road accidents

LAHORE: A 40-year-old labourer was killed in a road accident in Muslim Town police precincts, while another was killed in Manga Mandi area on Monday. Police have initiated legal action against the accused drivers and handed over the bodies to victims' families after completing legal formalities. In Muslim Town, the victim, Ramzan, was sitting at the roof of a mazda. As the vehicle was passing through an underpass, his head was hit with the underpass and he fell down. As a result, he received injuries and was rushed to a hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries. Separately, the bus driver lost control due to breaks failure and ran over two people in a shop. As a result, one Latif died on-the-spot, while Bashir received injuries. Police have impounded the bus and registered a case against the driver.