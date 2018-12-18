Revenue officer among 14 booked

SARGODHA: Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) Sargodha registered a case against fifteen accused, including a Revenue Officer over misuse of powers and deception charges.

According to ACE authorities, Sultan of Dost Muhammad of Chak 66/NB stated in his application to the Regional Director ACE that 11 persons ,including Mian Muhammad, Jannat Bibi and others of Jhal Chakian in connivance with Revenue Officer (Naib Tehsidar) Syed Sibtul Hassan, Circle Patwari Muhammad Ikhlaq and Clerk Muhammad Hanif had fraudulently transferred precious land on main road Sargodha to their names by preparing fake documents. On the inquiry report of Assistant Director Saifur Rehman and circle officer Nisar Ahmad the director ACE Asim Raza ordered registration of case against accused and ordered further inquiry to assistant director ACE Bhakkar and Circle Officer Sargodha.